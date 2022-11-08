Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 201.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.12% to Rs 220.85 croreNet profit of Ruchira Papers rose 201.36% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.12% to Rs 220.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales220.85148.10 49 OPM %14.209.20 -PBDT30.4312.32 147 PBT26.638.82 202 NP19.896.60 201
