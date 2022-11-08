Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 201.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.12% to Rs 220.85 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers rose 201.36% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.12% to Rs 220.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.220.85148.1014.209.2030.4312.3226.638.8219.896.60

