Rungta Irrigation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 68.19% to Rs 29.13 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 68.19% to Rs 29.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.10% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.82% to Rs 45.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.1317.32 68 45.1457.74 -22 OPM %-4.673.64 --6.472.06 - PBDT1.150.13 785 2.042.53 -19 PBT0.39-0.23 LP 1.001.18 -15 NP0.43-0.14 LP 0.830.58 43
