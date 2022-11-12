Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.28% to Rs 284.06 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company declined 69.38% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.28% to Rs 284.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 365.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.284.06365.4710.3019.5125.9569.3122.5965.7716.8755.09

