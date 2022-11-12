JUST IN
Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.28% to Rs 284.06 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company declined 69.38% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.28% to Rs 284.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 365.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales284.06365.47 -22 OPM %10.3019.51 -PBDT25.9569.31 -63 PBT22.5965.77 -66 NP16.8755.09 -69

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:11 IST

