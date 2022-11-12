Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.28% to Rs 284.06 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company declined 69.38% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.28% to Rs 284.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 365.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales284.06365.47 -22 OPM %10.3019.51 -PBDT25.9569.31 -63 PBT22.5965.77 -66 NP16.8755.09 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU