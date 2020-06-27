Rupa & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.41% to Rs 178.82 crore

Net loss of Rupa & Company reported to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 27.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.41% to Rs 178.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 401.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.55% to Rs 61.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.14% to Rs 970.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1143.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

178.82401.04970.681143.874.4113.3511.7213.215.4248.46102.50134.491.3744.4883.98119.48-4.2827.4461.9074.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)