Rupa & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.41% to Rs 178.82 croreNet loss of Rupa & Company reported to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 27.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.41% to Rs 178.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 401.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.55% to Rs 61.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.14% to Rs 970.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1143.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales178.82401.04 -55 970.681143.87 -15 OPM %4.4113.35 -11.7213.21 - PBDT5.4248.46 -89 102.50134.49 -24 PBT1.3744.48 -97 83.98119.48 -30 NP-4.2827.44 PL 61.9074.18 -17
