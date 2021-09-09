Rupee recovers

-
At 73.6675/6750 per DollarRupee closed slightly higher at 73.6675/6750 per Dollar on Thursday (09 September 2021), versus its previous close of 73.67/6775 per Dollar.
The currency market will be shut for trading tomorrow (10 September 2021) on account of holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. The market will resume trading on Monday (13 September 2021).
