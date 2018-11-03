Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 62.70% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.64% to Rs 89.19 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor declined 62.70% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 89.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 92.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales89.1992.56 -4 OPM %10.9816.59 -PBDT7.2513.68 -47 PBT5.1111.83 -57 NP3.208.58 -63
