James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 40.43% in the September 2018 quarter
Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 62.70% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.64% to Rs 89.19 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 62.70% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 89.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 92.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales89.1992.56 -4 OPM %10.9816.59 -PBDT7.2513.68 -47 PBT5.1111.83 -57 NP3.208.58 -63

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

