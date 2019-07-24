Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 15.83% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.01% to Rs 83.97 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor rose 15.83% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 3.01% to Rs 83.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 86.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales83.9786.58 -3 OPM %13.6714.51 -PBDT9.1610.27 -11 PBT7.018.14 -14 NP6.005.18 16
