Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 247.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 203.39 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor rose 247.40% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 203.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

