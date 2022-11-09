JUST IN
Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 247.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 203.39 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor rose 247.40% to Rs 26.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 203.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 171.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales203.39171.32 19 OPM %23.1712.78 -PBDT41.9316.33 157 PBT35.4510.31 244 NP26.687.68 247

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:24 IST

