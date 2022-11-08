Ruttonsha International Rectifier standalone net profit rises 187.30% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 14.91 croreNet profit of Ruttonsha International Rectifier rose 187.30% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.9110.57 41 OPM %16.8315.33 -PBDT2.831.80 57 PBT2.531.54 64 NP1.810.63 187
