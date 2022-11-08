JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

K E C International consolidated net profit declines 31.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ruttonsha International Rectifier standalone net profit rises 187.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 14.91 crore

Net profit of Ruttonsha International Rectifier rose 187.30% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.9110.57 41 OPM %16.8315.33 -PBDT2.831.80 57 PBT2.531.54 64 NP1.810.63 187

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU