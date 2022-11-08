Ruttonsha International Rectifier standalone net profit rises 187.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.06% to Rs 14.91 crore

Net profit of Ruttonsha International Rectifier rose 187.30% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.06% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.9110.5716.8315.332.831.802.531.541.810.63

