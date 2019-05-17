Ruttonsha International Rectifier standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.79% to Rs 11.19 crore

Net profit of rose 633.33% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 229.11% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.38% to Rs 43.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.199.5043.0531.8014.1211.7911.8710.631.460.624.642.291.190.333.561.141.100.152.600.79

