Universal Cables standalone net profit rises 16.78% in the March 2019 quarter
Ruttonsha International Rectifier standalone net profit rises 633.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.79% to Rs 11.19 crore

Net profit of Ruttonsha International Rectifier rose 633.33% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 229.11% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.38% to Rs 43.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.199.50 18 43.0531.80 35 OPM %14.1211.79 -11.8710.63 - PBDT1.460.62 135 4.642.29 103 PBT1.190.33 261 3.561.14 212 NP1.100.15 633 2.600.79 229

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:30 IST

