RVNL bags order worth Rs 69 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it emerged as lowest bidder for provision of automatic block signalling on Madar-Sakhun section (51.13 Kms) of Jaipur Division over North Western Railway.

The cost of the project is Rs 69,48,11,094.74. It will be executed within 9 months. Letter of Award (LoA) is still awaited.

RVNL is engaged in the business of implementing various types of Rail infrastructure projects assigned by MoR including doubling (including 3rd/4th lines), gauge conversion, new lines, railway electrification, major bridges, workshops, production units and sharing of freight revenue with Railways as per the concession agreement entered into with Ministry of Railway.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 36.5% to Rs 381.22 crore on 21.9% rise in net sales to Rs 4,908.90 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22

The scrip rose 0.28% to Rs 72.10 on the BSE.

