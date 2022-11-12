S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 1.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 58.39% to Rs 133.98 croreNet profit of S.A.L Steel rose 1.50% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.39% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales133.9884.59 58 OPM %5.326.94 -PBDT6.565.87 12 PBT4.173.58 16 NP2.702.66 2
