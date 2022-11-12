JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 1.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 58.39% to Rs 133.98 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel rose 1.50% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.39% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales133.9884.59 58 OPM %5.326.94 -PBDT6.565.87 12 PBT4.173.58 16 NP2.702.66 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU