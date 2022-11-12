S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 1.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.39% to Rs 133.98 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel rose 1.50% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.39% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.133.9884.595.326.946.565.874.173.582.702.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)