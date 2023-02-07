S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 1071.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 136.54 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel rose 1071.43% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 136.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.136.54126.955.351.973.462.401.080.110.820.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)