S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 1071.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 136.54 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel rose 1071.43% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 136.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales136.54126.95 8 OPM %5.351.97 -PBDT3.462.40 44 PBT1.080.11 882 NP0.820.07 1071

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:35 IST

