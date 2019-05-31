S Chand & Company consolidated net profit declines 46.02% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
S Chand & Company acquires bal 26% stake in Chhaya Prakashani
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 6.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Aspinwall & Company standalone net profit rises 44.10% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 31.39% to Rs 449.13 croreNet profit of S Chand & Company declined 46.02% to Rs 121.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 225.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.39% to Rs 449.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 654.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 66.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 107.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.29% to Rs 522.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 794.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales449.13654.66 -31 522.02794.45 -34 OPM %40.6951.06 --6.2424.11 - PBDT178.46334.88 -47 -48.18180.23 PL PBT172.42329.72 -48 -71.91160.94 PL NP121.50225.09 -46 -66.92107.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU