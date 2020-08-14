S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 71.44 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 71.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.71.4461.312.30-49.450.12-36.34-9.46-45.16-10.25-37.38

