S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 71.44 croreNet Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 71.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 61.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales71.4461.31 17 OPM %2.30-49.45 -PBDT0.12-36.34 LP PBT-9.46-45.16 79 NP-10.25-37.38 73
