JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RattanIndia Enterprises acquires Neobrands
Business Standard

S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 14.15 crore

Net Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.1512.66 12 OPM %4.8111.85 -PBDT0.570.58 -2 PBT-0.62-0.53 -17 NP-0.47-0.40 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU