S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 14.15 crore

Net Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.1512.664.8111.850.570.58-0.62-0.53-0.47-0.40

