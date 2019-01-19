S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 1.90 croreNet loss of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.901.71 11 OPM %-4.74-1.75 -PBDT-0.050.02 PL PBT-0.050.01 PL NP-0.050.01 PL
