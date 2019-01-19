JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IDFC First Bank gets RBI approval for appointment of MD & CEO
Business Standard

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 1.90 crore

Net loss of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.901.71 11 OPM %-4.74-1.75 -PBDT-0.050.02 PL PBT-0.050.01 PL NP-0.050.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 10:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements