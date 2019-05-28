S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 2.06 croreNet profit of S I Capital & Financial Services declined 94.44% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.061.55 33 0.100.09 11 OPM %-3.88-24.52 --300.00-600.00 - PBDT-0.01-0.31 97 -0.13-0.49 73 PBT-0.01-0.31 97 -0.15-0.51 71 NP0.040.72 -94 -0.070.59 PL
