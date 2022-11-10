S J S Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.70% to Rs 81.83 croreNet profit of S J S Enterprises rose 25.73% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 81.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales81.8371.34 15 OPM %30.5530.52 -PBDT27.1222.23 22 PBT23.2118.39 26 NP17.1513.64 26
