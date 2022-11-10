S J S Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.70% to Rs 81.83 crore

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 25.73% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 81.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.8371.3430.5530.5227.1222.2323.2118.3917.1513.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)