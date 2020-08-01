S K International Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 245.45% in the March 2020 quarter
J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2020 quarter
J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 218.07% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.05 croreNet loss of S K International Export reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.05-0.07 29 0.120.61 -80 OPM %220.00185.71 -077.05 - PBDT-0.11-0.01 -1000 00.61 -100 PBT-0.11-0.01 -1000 00.61 -100 NP-0.080.01 PL 00.47 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU