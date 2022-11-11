JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.87% to Rs 12.02 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 50.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.87% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.0214.46 -17 OPM %4.331.11 -PBDT0.480.29 66 PBT0.480.28 71 NP0.360.24 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

