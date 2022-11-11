S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.87% to Rs 12.02 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 50.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.87% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.0214.464.331.110.480.290.480.280.360.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)