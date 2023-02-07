S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.310.2545.1632.000.160.050.160.050.120.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)