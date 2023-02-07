JUST IN
S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.310.25 24 OPM %45.1632.00 -PBDT0.160.05 220 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.120.04 200

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:35 IST

