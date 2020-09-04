S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 82.14% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.150.8440.007.140.060.060.060.060.040.04

