S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 29.76% to Rs 5.05 croreNet loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.057.19 -30 OPM %-121.7818.08 -PBDT-7.270.48 PL PBT-7.820.01 PL NP-7.820.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
