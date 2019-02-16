JUST IN
Business Standard

S R Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 29.76% to Rs 5.05 crore

Net loss of S R Industries reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.057.19 -30 OPM %-121.7818.08 -PBDT-7.270.48 PL PBT-7.820.01 PL NP-7.820.01 PL

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

