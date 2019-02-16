JUST IN
S R K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.80% to Rs 30.61 crore

Net loss of S R K Industries reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.6125.55 20 OPM %0.360.55 -PBDT0.150.54 -72 PBT-0.390 0 NP-0.280 0

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:49 IST

