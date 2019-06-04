S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 13.18 croreNet profit of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants rose 9.09% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.05% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 28.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.1811.87 11 28.0524.23 16 OPM %40.4427.63 -36.1534.34 - PBDT5.053.36 50 9.877.89 25 PBT4.233.03 40 8.707.34 19 NP2.642.42 9 6.255.25 19
