S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 9.09% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.05% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 28.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

