S V Global Mill reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 92.94% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of S V Global Mill reported to Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 92.94% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.52% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.182.55 -93 1.0110.65 -91 OPM %-12416.6727.45 --2653.4737.28 - PBDT-20.391.01 PL -16.6610.97 PL PBT-20.480.93 PL -16.9710.66 PL NP-21.240.59 PL -18.475.66 PL

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:33 IST

