S V Global Mill standalone net profit rises 660.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of S V Global Mill rose 660.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.130 0 OPM %-1323.080 -PBDT1.020.38 168 PBT0.950.30 217 NP0.760.10 660

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:35 IST

