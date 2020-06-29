S.V. Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Simplex Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aaswa Trading and Exports standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 69.64% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of S.V. Trading & Agencies declined 51.72% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.86% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.12 -100 0.200.48 -58 OPM %050.00 --10.0054.17 - PBDT0.300.54 -44 0.851.09 -22 PBT0.300.54 -44 0.851.09 -22 NP0.140.29 -52 0.690.84 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU