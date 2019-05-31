S.V. Trading & Agencies standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of S.V. Trading & Agencies rose 16.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.48% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.120.42 -71 0.480.78 -38 OPM %50.0085.71 -54.1776.92 - PBDT0.540.47 15 1.090.84 30 PBT0.540.47 15 1.090.84 30 NP0.290.25 16 0.840.62 35
