SAB Industries consolidated net profit rises 814.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.05% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of SAB Industries rose 814.06% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.05% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.895.25 -83 OPM %52.8115.43 -PBDT6.051.08 460 PBT5.971.00 497 NP5.850.64 814
