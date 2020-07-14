SAB Industries consolidated net profit rises 814.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.05% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of SAB Industries rose 814.06% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.05% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.895.2552.8115.436.051.085.971.005.850.64

