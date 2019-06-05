SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SAB Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Badshah gives 'Aladdin' a desi twist with 'Sab Sahi Hai Bro'
Farooq Abdullah compares PM Modi to Hitler
Bizom launches five products to empower brands with direct access to retailers
SAB Events & Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 44.17% to Rs 5.89 croreNet Loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 44.17% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.62% to Rs 26.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.8910.55 -44 26.8129.34 -9 OPM %-50.08-73.46 --47.110.48 - PBDT-3.10-7.14 57 -11.7311.14 PL PBT-3.21-7.27 56 -12.2310.69 PL NP-3.24-7.56 57 -12.2610.40 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU