Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 7.37 croreNet profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 73.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 26.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.376.03 22 26.9323.26 16 OPM %-14.5227.20 -10.2921.84 - PBDT0.350.54 -35 1.962.00 -2 PBT0.260.15 73 0.510.42 21 NP0.260.15 73 0.400.21 90
