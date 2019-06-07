Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 7.37 crore

Net profit of Sodium Chloro rose 73.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 7.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 26.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

7.376.0326.9323.26-14.5227.2010.2921.840.350.541.962.000.260.150.510.420.260.150.400.21

