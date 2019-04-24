Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 74.55% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 27.17 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals rose 74.55% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.23% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 96.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.1720.39 33 96.9769.00 41 OPM %7.187.06 -5.147.32 - PBDT1.781.30 37 4.324.45 -3 PBT1.400.88 59 2.852.80 2 NP0.960.55 75 2.081.87 11
