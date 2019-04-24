Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 74.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 27.17 crore

Net profit of rose 74.55% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.23% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 96.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

27.1720.3996.9769.007.187.065.147.321.781.304.324.451.400.882.852.800.960.552.081.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)