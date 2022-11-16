Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 259.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.30% to Rs 418.31 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 259.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 64.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 418.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 336.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.418.31336.5334.5128.348.01-37.63-27.72-78.02-259.39-64.49

