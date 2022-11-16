Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 259.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
CARE Ratings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 217.55 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.30% to Rs 418.31 croreNet Loss of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 259.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 64.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 418.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 336.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales418.31336.53 24 OPM %34.5128.34 -PBDT8.01-37.63 LP PBT-27.72-78.02 64 NP-259.39-64.49 -302
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU