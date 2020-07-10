Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 886.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Tata Consultancy Services standalone net profit declines 30.04% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 57.23% to Rs 629.47 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 886.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.23% to Rs 629.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1471.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3652.15% to Rs 792.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.45% to Rs 3487.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5240.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales629.471471.91 -57 3487.055240.05 -33 OPM %28.6216.17 -32.7628.26 - PBDT-56.49113.61 PL 106.48416.93 -74 PBT-139.8614.48 PL -294.7024.85 PL NP886.63-27.03 LP 792.8321.13 3652

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 08:07 IST

