Sadbhav Engineering standalone net profit declines 58.65% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sadbhav Engineering standalone net profit declines 9.01% in the December 2018 quarter
United Spirits standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2019 quarter
McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 193.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter
OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 48.26% in the March 2019 quarter
BASF India standalone net profit rises 30.73% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 1021.67 croreNet profit of Sadbhav Engineering declined 58.65% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 1021.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1104.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.32% to Rs 186.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 3549.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3505.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1021.671104.46 -7 3549.233505.06 1 OPM %12.4111.23 -12.0611.84 - PBDT103.9993.42 11 353.30314.16 12 PBT80.8669.82 16 257.54216.26 19 NP28.8969.86 -59 186.85220.66 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU