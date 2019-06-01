Sadbhav Engineering standalone net profit declines 58.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 1021.67 crore

Net profit of declined 58.65% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 1021.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1104.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.32% to Rs 186.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 3549.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3505.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

