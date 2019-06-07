Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit rises 112.12% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.64% to Rs 16.84 croreNet profit of Sadhna Broadcast rose 112.12% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.64% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.27% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 55.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.8421.22 -21 55.4155.23 0 OPM %6.182.50 -3.883.19 - PBDT1.040.53 96 2.131.72 24 PBT0.990.56 77 1.921.67 15 NP0.700.33 112 1.401.10 27
