Saffron Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.95% to Rs 3.10 croreNet loss of Saffron Industries reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.95% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.105.25 -41 OPM %-14.199.14 -PBDT-0.430.48 PL PBT-0.730.18 PL NP-0.730.18 PL
