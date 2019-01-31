Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.95% to Rs 319.11 croreNet loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.95% to Rs 319.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 249.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales319.11249.40 28 OPM %9.4512.67 -PBDT13.4618.53 -27 PBT-4.075.05 PL NP-2.973.01 PL
