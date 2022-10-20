Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.63% to Rs 474.55 crore

Net loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 42.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 474.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 368.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.474.55368.931.2016.47-29.6351.93-67.5632.00-42.2521.07

