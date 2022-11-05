SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit declines 35.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 12.43 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 35.62% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.4312.9111.2617.351.922.511.331.970.941.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)