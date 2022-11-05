SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit declines 35.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 12.43 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 35.62% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.4312.91 -4 OPM %11.2617.35 -PBDT1.922.51 -24 PBT1.331.97 -32 NP0.941.46 -36
