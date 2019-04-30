SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit declines 59.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.32% to Rs 10.51 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 59.47% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.32% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.32% to Rs 6.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 40.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10.5113.1940.9737.0021.6039.0421.8524.972.355.299.829.572.074.978.828.571.523.756.236.03

