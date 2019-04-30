JUST IN
SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit declines 59.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.32% to Rs 10.51 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 59.47% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.32% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.32% to Rs 6.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 40.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.5113.19 -20 40.9737.00 11 OPM %21.6039.04 -21.8524.97 - PBDT2.355.29 -56 9.829.57 3 PBT2.074.97 -58 8.828.57 3 NP1.523.75 -59 6.236.03 3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 13:33 IST

