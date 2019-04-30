SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit declines 59.47% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 24.24% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.32% to Rs 10.51 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 59.47% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.32% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.32% to Rs 6.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 40.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.5113.19 -20 40.9737.00 11 OPM %21.6039.04 -21.8524.97 - PBDT2.355.29 -56 9.829.57 3 PBT2.074.97 -58 8.828.57 3 NP1.523.75 -59 6.236.03 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU