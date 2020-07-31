SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.65% to Rs 8.97 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 68.42% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.44% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 36.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.9710.5136.7340.9714.9421.6011.0521.851.732.354.879.820.582.073.068.820.481.522.346.23

