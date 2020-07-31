SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit declines 68.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.65% to Rs 8.97 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 68.42% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.44% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 36.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.9710.51 -15 36.7340.97 -10 OPM %14.9421.60 -11.0521.85 - PBDT1.732.35 -26 4.879.82 -50 PBT0.582.07 -72 3.068.82 -65 NP0.481.52 -68 2.346.23 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU