SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 85.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 9.19 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 85.48% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.199.5618.939.211.970.981.600.761.150.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)