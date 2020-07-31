SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 85.48% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 9.19 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 85.48% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.199.56 -4 OPM %18.939.21 -PBDT1.970.98 101 PBT1.600.76 111 NP1.150.62 85
