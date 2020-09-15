Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.97% to Rs 3.01 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 11.11% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.013.54 -15 OPM %59.8053.95 -PBDT0.690.70 -1 PBT0.550.67 -18 NP0.480.54 -11
