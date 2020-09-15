Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.97% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 11.11% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.013.5459.8053.950.690.700.550.670.480.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)