JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.97% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 11.11% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.97% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.013.54 -15 OPM %59.8053.95 -PBDT0.690.70 -1 PBT0.550.67 -18 NP0.480.54 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU