JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Stronger upturn in new business boosts services jobs: Nikkei India Services PMI
Business Standard

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 75.27% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 50.44 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 75.27% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 50.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales50.4446.76 8 OPM %26.2923.72 -PBDT12.308.55 44 PBT7.883.87 104 NP6.593.76 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements