Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 75.27% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 50.44 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 75.27% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 50.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales50.4446.76 8 OPM %26.2923.72 -PBDT12.308.55 44 PBT7.883.87 104 NP6.593.76 75
