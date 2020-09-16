Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shirdi Saibaba Temple to shut from today amid COVID-19 scare
Sai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hockey players can visit home but will have to serve quarantine period upon returning: HI SOP
Delhi's Nehru Stadium to be converted into a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.28 -100 OPM %057.14 -PBDT-0.090.19 PL PBT-0.090.19 PL NP-0.090.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU