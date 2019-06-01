Sai Moh Auto links reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 576.14% to Rs 5.95 croreNet profit of Sai Moh Auto links remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 576.14% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2441.94% to Rs 23.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.950.88 576 23.640.93 2442 OPM %0.34-4.55 -0.76-11.83 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.050 0 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.050 0 NP0.030.03 0 0.060.01 500
