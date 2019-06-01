JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sai Moh Auto links reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 576.14% to Rs 5.95 crore

Net profit of Sai Moh Auto links remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 576.14% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2441.94% to Rs 23.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.950.88 576 23.640.93 2442 OPM %0.34-4.55 -0.76-11.83 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.050 0 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.050 0 NP0.030.03 0 0.060.01 500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU