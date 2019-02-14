Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 46.01% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.46% to Rs 92.68 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 46.01% to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 92.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 75.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales92.6875.07 23 OPM %18.0115.19 -PBDT14.3110.24 40 PBT13.469.49 42 NP10.257.02 46
